WWCC To Host 2018 Regional Science Fair

Western Wyoming Community College invites Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) students, grades 6-12, to participate in the 2018 Southwest Regional Science Fair, Thursday, January 25th, 2018.

The fair is an opportunity for students to apply their STEM knowledge, engage in scientific thought, and gain new ideas and knowledge from peers and educators. Local STEM teachers dedicate much of their time to prepare their students for this educational opportunity.

The Regional Science Fair is an affiliate of Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, which is the world’s largest international pre-college science competition. The categories, divisions, rules and judging criteria of the Fair are in line with the Intel ISEF requirements.

According to the Society for Science website, “Each year, approximately 1,800 high school students from more than 75 countries, regions, and territories are awarded the opportunity to showcase their independent research and compete for on average $4 million in prizes. Today, millions of students worldwide compete each year in local and school-sponsored science fairs; the winners of these events go on to participate in Society-affiliated regional and state fairs from which the best win the opportunity to attend Intel ISEF. Intel ISEF unites these top young scientific minds, showcasing their talents on an international stage, where doctoral level scientists review and judge their work”. To learn more, visit https://student.societyforscience.org/intel-isef.

The regional science fair committee consists of the following WWCC dedicated educators; Will Clark, Ph.D., Carla Hester-Croff, M.S., Randal Goff, Ph.D., Katrina Kirsch, M.S., and David Tanner, Ph.D..

TATA Chemicals, with the coordination efforts of Tyler Keck, Sustainability & SCR Supervisor, assisted in funding the Southwest Wyoming Regional Science Fair held on February 2, 2017 on the WWCC campus. The donation of $1,921.50 covered the registration costs for all 109 participants and it also covered the cost of awards and the trophy for the winners.

In addition to this donation, TATA issued a $500 check to the school of the overall winner to be used for promoting the STEM program at their educational facility.

TATA has made a commitment to provide this same sponsorship to the Southwest Regional Science Fair for a period of 5 years. 2018 is the second year of this sponsorship.

This donation is made possible through TATA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. CSR focuses on providing help to the disadvantaged in Sweetwater and Uinta counties through the hard work of their dedicated employees and community partners like WWCC. CSR provides support for early childhood development, education and awareness programs, STEM initiatives, high school and college programs, career mentoring, low income families, children, elderly, veterans, and many others.

Please visit http://swregionalsciencefair.weebly.com for all of the required forms, instructions, and information regarding the science fair. The deadline for all registration forms and paperwork was Thursday, January 11, 2018 by 5 p.m.

Please contact Cathy Ebert, Science Fair Coordinator, with any questions regarding this event at cebert@westernwyoming.edu or 307-382-1712.