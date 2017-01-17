WWCC To Host BYU Dance Group January 28th

Western Wyoming Community College will host a performance by Brigham Young University International Folk Dance Ensemble (IFDE) “Journey” on Saturday, January 28th at the WWCC Theatre. The performance will take place at 7:30 pm.

“Journey” is described as “a kaleidoscope of furious footwork, pulsing rhythms, live music, and authentic costumes radiating magic from across the globe. IFDE helps audiences to discover the magic of wandering to new places and participating in timeless traditions” A variety of dancing will be featured including folk dances as Irish hard shoe, American clogging, Ukrainian Hopak, exotic Indian dances, and more.

Tickets are $10.00. for adults and $6.00 for children, students and seniors and are available for purchase online at wwcc.tix.com. WWCC reminds audience members that no babies in arms will be admitted but anyone age four or older will be admitted with a ticket.

