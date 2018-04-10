WWCC Hosts Saturday University

Western Wyoming Community College will host Saturday University on April 14, 2018. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. for free coffee and donuts with classes beginning at 8:30 a.m. in room 3650.

Get a free one-day education. Saturday University visits locations throughout the state discussing current and captivating topics. The coffee and donut timeframe gives people the opportunity to engage with speakers and attendees.

The 8:30 a.m. session is titled UFO’s, Physics, and other Weird Stuff: What to Make of it, Rationally, taught by Dr. Fanz-Peter Griesmaier, Associate Professor of Philosophy at the University of Wyoming.

The 9:45 a.m. session is titled The Martyr for Freedom: Abraham Lincoln as National Hero, taught by Dr. Mark Neels, Assistant Professor of History at Western Wyoming Community College.

The 11:00 a.m. session is titled Genomic Testing: Good for Humans, Good for Wildlife, taught by Dr. Holly Ernest, Wyoming Excellence Chair, Professor of Veterinary Sciences at the University of Wyoming.

“Partnering with the University of Wyoming, Wyoming Humanities Council, and Wyoming communities has been quite rewarding and instrumental in the effort to bring exciting new learning opportunities for our community in the form of Saturday University. Three stimulating lectures will be delivered by professors from the University of Wyoming and Western Wyoming Community College, and a round table discussion will follow the lectures affording visitors an opportunity to engage with the speakers and ask questions,” said Dr. Christine Maddy, Professor of Education at Western Wyoming Community College.

Saturday University in Rock Springs is sponsored by the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Humanities Council, and Western Wyoming Community College.

This event is free and open to the public. The community is encouraged to attend.

For more information regarding this event, please contact Christine Maddy, Professor of Education at Western at cmaddy@westernwyoming.edu.