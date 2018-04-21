WWCC Military Appreciation Days Conclude Today

Western Wyoming Community College will host their second day of their Military Appreciation Days today beginning at 10:00 am with the scheduled arrival of a Black Hawk helicopter.

The event will take place on campus both inside and outside. Outside, the event will be held just off of College Drive between the main entrance and the pool and Children’s Center doors. Today the public will be able to not only the Blackhawk Helicopter (UH-60), but also a Humvee, and HMEE (High Mobility Engineer Excavator). In addition a STEM EOD Robot (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) is also scheduled to be on display. Attendees can view additional items and museum exhibits inside the College.

The National Guard and Archie Hay Post 24 will perform a flag ceremony demonstration and carrying of colors.

There will be historical exhibits and artifacts for public viewing. The Wyoming Veterans Museum will share their Vietnam War Traveling Exhibit, display Vietnam War era uniforms and their WWII Educational Traveling Footlocker. The Rock Springs Historical Museum will show some artifacts from the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24.

Saturday’s Schedule:

10:00AM: Black Hawk Landing (Approximate)

10:15AM: Opening Ceremony in the Atrium – History of Anthem followed by singing of Anthem led by Dallin Hoyt and Karlee Cutler of Green River High School

10:30AM: Flag Demonstration

11:00AM: Major Pezeshki – National Guard Speaker

11:45AM: Flag Demonstration

2:00PM: Flag Demonstration

3:30PM: Black Hawk Departure

4:00PM: Close for the Day and Retire Colors

The American Legion will generously donate free food and participants can also enjoy drinks and prizes. This event is free and open to the public.