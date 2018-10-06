WWCC Performance Of “James And The Giant Peach” Concludes Today

Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department concludes with their final performances of Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” today with a matinee showing at 2 p.m. Their final performance will take place at 7:30 pm.

The performance is a musical adaptation of the classic children’s novel about an orphaned boy, five gigantic insects, and the adventure of a lifetime.

Children under five are not be permitted to the evening performance on Saturday night; however, they are welcome to attend the Saturday matinee. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children, students and seniors. For questions and tickets, please call the Performing Arts Office at (307) 382-1721, book through the Mustang Connections App or visit www.wwcc.wy.edu/tix.