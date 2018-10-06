Latest

WWCC Performance Of “James And The Giant Peach” Concludes Today

TOPICS:

October 6, 2018

 

Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department concludes with their final performances of Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” today with a matinee showing at 2 p.m. Their final performance will take place at 7:30 pm.

Advertisement

 

The performance is a musical adaptation of the classic children’s novel about an orphaned boy, five gigantic insects, and the adventure of a lifetime.

 

Children under five are not be permitted to the evening performance on Saturday night; however, they are welcome to attend the Saturday matinee. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children, students and seniors. For questions and tickets, please call the Performing Arts Office at (307) 382-1721, book through the Mustang Connections App or visit www.wwcc.wy.edu/tix.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "WWCC Performance Of “James And The Giant Peach” Concludes Today"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.