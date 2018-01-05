WWCC Reviving Boar’s Tusk Literary Magazine

Western Wyoming Community College is reopening Boar’s Tusk Literary Magazine and is looking for staff to join the publication and submissions from local writers, photographers, and artists.

Boars Tusk was originally WWCC’s literary journal back in the late 1980’s, but hasn’t been published since then, leaving a void at the college. According to Rick Kempa, Associate Professor of English at WWCC, “It is a reincarnation that will benefit the college and contribute to the vitality of the communities that we aim to serve.”

It will provide a forum for students and community members to showcase their work, and give staff members hands-on experience in producing, editing, designing, and publicizing the journal, skills that will be valuable in the workplace.

Those interested in joining the staff this Spring should enroll in ENGL 2100, Literary Journal Production, for either 1 or 2 credits (meeting Tues and/or Thurs evenings at 5:30 to 6:20). Enrollment is open until Friday, January 19th. Positions include an editor-in-chief, and production, managing, literary, non-fiction, and art editors.

The instructor, Chris Propst, says that the journal will be produced before the end of the Spring Semester in May 2017 and that there will be a reading from contributors to celebrate the release of the journal.

Propst says “We’re looking for all kinds of writing, from poetry, short stories, and essays, along with artwork and photography. We’re excited to publish the best work from all of WWCC’s great students and from the local community’s writers and artists, and hope to be able to use the journal in classes to share their ideas and images.”

The submission guidelines are as follows for Boar’s Tusk, with a tentative due date of April 10, 2018:

SUBMISSIONS DUE Sunday, March 11, 2018.

All college students and Sweetwater County residents may submit works of Poetry, Essay, Story, Artwork or Photography for consideration of publication.

Submit work with a school email address if applicable.

Include a cover letter with your name, address, telephone number, and email address; title(s) of work submitted; a brief biographical sketch, 50 words or less.

All written works must be formatted in Microsoft Word using 12 point font, Times New Roman.

Art and photography must be submitted as JPEG images.

The first page, the cover letter, should be the only page with any identifying information. Submit ONLY ONE WORD DOCUMENT PER GENRE. (For example, if three poems are included in a submission, submit all three poems on one word document.)

Send hard copies of work to Boar’s Tusk, Box E451, Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or email electronic copies to Boar’sTusk@westernwyoming.edu.