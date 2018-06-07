WWCC to Host Community-Wide Scavenger Hunt

Western Wyoming Community College will launch a community-wide scavenger hunt to kick off their Secret Summer Announcement. The hunt will begin June 9thand run through July 13th, 2018.

Western’s trusty mascot, Thunder, has a secret. To figure out his secret and Western’s Summer Announcement, follow the clues to find a Western Rock. Hints will be posted on the new Thunder Twitter account, Instagram, and on the new Western Connections Facebook page, every Saturday at 7 AM.

Scavenger hunters will have one week to find the Western Rock and post a photo of themselves with the rock in its hiding spot on the Western Connections Facebook page, or tag Thunder in their Twitter photo. The person who finds the rock, and posts on social media first, is the winner. Winners will receive a free movie ticket at the reception desk on the Rock Springs campus.

David Tate, Director of Community Relations at Western said, “The Community Relations Office hopes people get involved with Western’s Scavenger Hunt this summer. We think this will be a fun activity for the entire family and we hope it ties Western closer to the communities it serves. Good luck to all our participants. We hope you enjoy scavenging through Rock Springs and Green River!”

To find the Mustang Connections Facebook Page, visit www.facebook.com/mustangconnections , click “like” this page, and post the photo to the timeline and hashtag #thunderssecret.

To post on Twitter visit www.twitter.com/thunderwestern , or find Thunder at @thunderwestern and click follow, then tag him in the photo posted or hashtag #thunderssecret.

To post on Instagram first follow the Western page, www.instagram.com/westernwyomingcommunitycollege , and use the hashtag: #thunderssecret.

“To better serve the community, Western will be introducing several new platforms to educate and keep everyone informed on things the community can participate in. We decided to have some fun in spreading the word through a scavenger hunt. We urge everyone to participate,” said Kimberly Emerson, Director of Student Marketing and Communications at Western.

There will be nine rocks hidden around Rock Springs and Green River. Each will have a word and the Western logo. Once all the rocks have been discovered, the words will spell out Thunder’s Secret and Western’s Summer Announcement – stay tuned!

For more information or questions regarding the scavenger hunt, please contact Western’s Marketing Department at marketing@westernwyoming.edu .