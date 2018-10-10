WWCC To Host Geology Expo

Western’s Geology Program will host a Geology Expo in the Atrium on October 27th from 10AM-4PM.

The Geology Expo is an opportunity for people to see and experience the rocks and geology of Wyoming. Identification of rocks is available for community members who would like to bring their own rocks on campus.

Numerous vendors will be on hand at this year’s Geology Expo. There will also be topographic maps of hiking areas in Wyoming for sale.

Proceeds from the sale of rocks, maps, and minerals from the Western collection will go toward helping Western Geology students.

“I am so excited to offer the Western Geology Expo again this year to the community. This is such a great opportunity to partner with not only local vendors who have amazing art made from Wyoming minerals and rocks, but with state agencies such as The Bureau of Land Management and the Wyoming Geological Survey, who will be on hand to give information on the geology of Wyoming and will have fun activities and resources for kids. I will also be personally identifying any rock samples that community members bring in, and we’ll also have on hand experts who have collected minerals from around the world to help! I’m hoping to see a great crowd and help get more people involved in learning about Wyoming Geology,” said Dana Pertermann, Associate Professor of Geology/Anthropology at Western.

Sponsors of this event include the Geology Program, Wyoming Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and Wyoming Geological Survey.

For more information regarding the Geology Expo or the Geology Program at Western, please contact Dr. Dana L. Pertermann at dpertermann@westernwyoming.edu.