WWCC To Host Military Appreciation Day In April

Western Wyoming Community College will host Military Appreciation Days to honor the military in our community on April 20th and 21st from 10AM to 4:00PM.

Western’s campus will have a Blackhawk Helicopter (UH-60), Humvee, STEM EOD Robot (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), and HMEE (High Mobility Engineer Excavator) on display. The Army Marksmanship Team will give a demonstration, and there will be historical exhibits and artifacts for public viewing. In addition to the military displays, The Legion will offer free food, and there will be drinks and prizes for the attendees.



During Military Appreciation days, there will be a swearing in ceremony of future soldiers. The new soldiers will be sworn in by Major General Reiner. The Wyoming National Guard and Archie Hay Post 24 will provide a flag ceremony demonstration each day and carrying of colors.

The Wyoming Veterans Museum will share the Vietnam Traveling Exhibit and WWII Educational Traveling Footlocker and Vietnam era uniforms for display. The “Veteran’s Car” is a race car with emblems from all the services, which will also be present at the Military Appreciation Days celebration.

“Western Wyoming Community College is celebrating our nation’s veterans and active duty service men and women by hosting a Military Appreciation Days. We are acknowledging the sacrifices and history of men and women who have served to protect our country. We are bringing our military to the forefront of our community hearts and minds. Come help us thank them,” said Teresa Shafe, Student Success Advisor: Career, Employment, and Internships, at Western.



This is an excellent way to learn more about the United States Military from both a historical standpoint, to honor the veterans who fought bravely for this country so we can enjoy our freedom, and to show appreciation for our current and new military personnel.

The event is free and open to the public. The community is encouraged to attend. For more information please contact Teresa Shafe, Student Success Advisor: Career, Employment, and Internships, at tshafe@westernwyoming.edu or at (307) 382-1646.