WWCC Veteran’s and Active Duty Members Programs Continue Next Week

Western Wyoming Community College has been honoring Veterans and active duty service member with a series of events that began back on Tuesday, November 6th. The school will present two more events next week.

On Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the Veteran’s Panel Room 1005, WWCC will present a Veteran’s panel made up of local veterans answering questions about their time in service. The event will be moderated by State Representative John Freeman. Panel guests include SFC Rich Haskell, USA Retired and former Sheriff of Sweetwater County; SFC Dwaine Shafe, USA Retired; SGT Ted Barney, USA Retired; SSgt Andrew Browning, USMC; HM2 Christian Mares; Sgt Christian Mendoza; LCpl Ryan Desmond, USMC Retired.

On Thursday, November 15th at 7:00 p.m., Doug Cubbison will present “The Pyramid of Honor” in Room 1302. According to a release from WWCC, Cubbison will speak on the history of the Medal of Honor, as well as Wyoming’s very own Medal of Honor recipients. Cubbison has published nine books on military history topics, and one historic novel. Cubbison spoke at WWCC last spring on the subject of Wyoming’s World War I Veterans.

For more information regarding these events visit the Mustang Connections Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mustangconnections or on the Mustang Connections App found at www.westernwyoming.edu/app.