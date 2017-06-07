WWCC Volleyball To Host Summer Camps

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Volleyball team, under the direction of new head coach Jennifer Salmon, will host two Volleyball camps in August.

The first camp will be a prospect camp for girls in grades 9 through 12 and the second will be a development camp for girls in grades 5 through 8.

The prospect camp is scheduled for August 3 – 5 with the development camp taking place on August 4 – 5.

The Mustang Volleyball Coaching staff will challenge and excite the youth as they learn from them and the other instructors at the camp. The Western Wyoming Community College gym floor, home to the Mustangs, will provide the perfect environment for the youth to develop their skills, learn proper Volleyball fundamentals and learn team play.

The cost for the prospect camp is $200.00 for overnight campers and $125.oo for Commuter Campers which includes All Meals, T-Shirt, Six Training Sessions, Sport Psychology Classes.

Developmental camp fee is $60.00 which includes a T-Shirt and a Mini Volleyball.

For more information contact Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Volleyball coach Jennifer Salmon at jsalmon@westernwyoming.edu or 307-382-1627.