WWCC Women’s Basketball Coach Resigns

In a post on the Western Wyoming Community College Women’s Basketball Facebook page, Coach Garett Sherman has resigned from his position as head coach to take a coaching job at the University of Maine.

Coach Sherman finished his third year as head coach for the Lady Mustangs after the 2016-2017 season. During his time as head coach the Lady Mustangs were 47 -41 and finished the 2016 – 2017 Region IX North Champions.

Prior to coaching at WWCC Sherman was the head women’s coach at Allegany College of Maryland for four seasons where he lead the team to a 103-21 record, and taking them to two national tournaments where he finished sixth in the nation. While there his teams were consistently ranked in the top 20 polls and during his tenure his teams won two Maryland State JUCO championships, two Region XX Championships and two District Championships helping his team reach two national tournaments. He was named “Coach of the Year” in Maryland, Region XX, and District J for each of the years his teams won championships. Additionally, he coached three All Americans, ten Maryland All State and eight Region XX selections.

Before he was a head women’s coach, coach Sherman spent five seasons as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Allegany College of Maryland Trojans. During his time with the Trojans, he was able to help recruit six All Americans, eleven Maryland All State, and eleven All Region XX sections. During his stay as an assistant coach he helped lead the teams to a 105-49 record winning one Maryland JUCO State Championship, two Region XX Championships, and one District Championship that propelled his team to a national tournament appearance.