WWCC Women’s Soccer Players Receive Awards

Western Wyoming Community College Women’s Soccer team brought home a record six individual awards after an impressive season which led to a Region IX Championship. The team was also one win away from qualifying for the NJCAA National Tournament, but ultimately fell to Iowa Western Community College in the Great Lakes District Championship match, 5-1. The championship match was played in Council Bluffs, IA.

Sophomores, Emma Barnes, McKayla Barnes, Maylee Thompson, Jaclyn Edwards and Freshman Markell Freeman all brought home First Team All-Region IX awards for the Lady Mustangs. Freshman Kaitlyn Pryor earned Second Team All-Region IX.

When asked about his this many players receiving awards, Jeff Atkinson, Head Coach for the Lady Mustangs said, “It is absolutely wonderful. Historically the team has only had one first all-regional team, and this year we had five. Region champs can get seven girls on the all-regional team and we got six, which is great respect for the girls.”

Markell Freeman was also named Freshman of the Year for Region IX. Atkinson received his own award being named Coach of the Year in Region IX for the Lady Mustangs. Region IX is all the NJCAA schools who play soccer in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and Montana.