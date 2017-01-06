WWCC Wrestlers Take 5th Place At National Dual Championships In Indiana

The Western Wyoming Community Wrestling team took home the Consolation Championship of the NWCA National Dual Championship which took place in Fort Wayne, Indiana Thursday and Friday. In their opening dual match WWCC defeated Niagara, New York 27-20 advance the Mustang in the winner’s bracket.

In their second dual match, WWCC lost to number one rated Northeast Oklahoma 31-15 putting the Mustangs into the consolation bracket, where they defeated 19 rated Nassau Community College 26-18, ninth rated Lincoln College 25-20 and third rated Iowa Western College 22-20.

The Mustangs will be on the mat on January 10th when they host Northeastern Junior college in a dual meet at Rushmore Gym. Match time is 7:00 pm.