The Western Wyoming Communty College Mustangs Wrestling team defeated the Colby Community College Trojans with a total team score of 48-0. Below are the individual results.
- 184 Connor Kirkland WWCC Win by Forfeit
- 197 Wade French WWCC Win by Forfeit
- 285 Jesse Bundy WWCC Win by Decision
- 133 Kedric Coonis WWCC Win by Forfeit
- 141 Jake Thompson WWCC Win by Major Decision
- 149 Kenny Astle WWCC Win by Forfeit
- 157 Ky Webb WWCC Win by Fall
- 165 Tucker Tomlinson WWCC Win by Technical Fall
- 174 Matt Hebel WWCC Win by Fall
Be the first to comment on "WWCC Wrestling Defeats Colby Community College"