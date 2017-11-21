WWCC Wrestling Defeats Colby Community College

The Western Wyoming Communty College Mustangs Wrestling team defeated the Colby Community College Trojans with a total team score of 48-0. Below are the individual results.

184 Connor Kirkland WWCC Win by Forfeit

197 Wade French WWCC Win by Forfeit

285 Jesse Bundy WWCC Win by Decision

133 Kedric Coonis WWCC Win by Forfeit

141 Jake Thompson WWCC Win by Major Decision

149 Kenny Astle WWCC Win by Forfeit

157 Ky Webb WWCC Win by Fall

165 Tucker Tomlinson WWCC Win by Technical Fall

174 Matt Hebel WWCC Win by Fall