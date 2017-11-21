WWCC Wrestling Defeats Colby Community College

Latest

November 21, 2017

The Western Wyoming Communty College Mustangs Wrestling team defeated the Colby Community College Trojans with a total team score of 48-0. Below are the individual results.

  • 184 Connor Kirkland WWCC Win by Forfeit
  • 197 Wade French WWCC Win by Forfeit
  • 285 Jesse Bundy WWCC Win by Decision
  • 133 Kedric Coonis WWCC Win by Forfeit
  • 141 Jake Thompson WWCC Win by Major Decision
  • 149 Kenny Astle WWCC Win by Forfeit
  • 157 Ky Webb WWCC Win by Fall
  • 165 Tucker Tomlinson WWCC Win by Technical Fall
  • 174 Matt Hebel WWCC Win by Fall
