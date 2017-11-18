WWCC Wrestling Defeats Northwest College

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Wrestling team defeated the Trappers of Northwest College last night with a team score of 30-15. Below are the individual results from the dual.
- 125 Jaxon Cole WWCC defeats Hunter Keiser NWC
- 133 Nodir Safarov NWC defeats Kedric Coonis WWCC
- 141 Jake Thompson WWCC defeats Taylor Jeffries NWC
- 149 Kenny Astle WWCC defeats Nic Urbach NWC
- 157 Ky Webb WWCC defeats Logan Sondrup NWC
- 165 Tucker Tomlinson WWCC defeats Tate Allison NWC
- 174 Matt Hebel WWCC won by forefit
- 184 Connor Kirkland WWCC defeats Chayce Loveless NWC
- 197 Jeffrey Oakes NWC defeats Wade French WWCC
- 285 Lisiate ‘Richard’ Anau NWC defeats Jesse Bundy WWCC
Mustangs Wrestling is at home again on Monday November 20th as they host the Trojans of Colby Community College.
