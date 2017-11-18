WWCC Wrestling Defeats Northwest College

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Wrestling team defeated the Trappers of Northwest College last night with a team score of 30-15. Below are the individual results from the dual.

125 Jaxon Cole WWCC defeats Hunter Keiser NWC

133 Nodir Safarov NWC defeats Kedric Coonis WWCC

141 Jake Thompson WWCC defeats Taylor Jeffries NWC

149 Kenny Astle WWCC defeats Nic Urbach NWC

157 Ky Webb WWCC defeats Logan Sondrup NWC

165 Tucker Tomlinson WWCC defeats Tate Allison NWC

174 Matt Hebel WWCC won by forefit

184 Connor Kirkland WWCC defeats Chayce Loveless NWC

197 Jeffrey Oakes NWC defeats Wade French WWCC

285 Lisiate ‘Richard’ Anau NWC defeats Jesse Bundy WWCC

Mustangs Wrestling is at home again on Monday November 20th as they host the Trojans of Colby Community College.