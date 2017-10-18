WWCC’s Anthropology Program Sponsors Events for Archaeology Week and International Fossil Day

Western Wyoming Community College’s Anthropology Program is sponsoring a series of events in celebration of Archaeology Week and International Fossil Day, today through Saturday in various locations on campus.

Today, Archaeologist and CEO of Nautilus, Inc., Catherine Sincich will be speaking at 6 p.m., in room 1302.

Sincich’s presentation is titled; Archaeological Conservation: Old World, New World, Real World. She is the owner of Nautilus Archaeological Conservation, providing archaeological conservation services for academia, museums and private individuals. With over 12 years of experience as a conservator, her specialization includes composite artifacts and waterlogged material from both terrestrial and maritime environments.

She regularly speaks to the public about how collaboration with other agencies can be successful, and how the conserved material can assist the archaeologist in understanding the artifacts, sites, and cultures being studied.

On Thursday, the Rock Springs Grazing Exhibit will be opening in WWCC’s Natural History Museum. The Natural History Museum contains five life-sized dinosaur replicas, stones, wall-mounted fish fossils, palm leaves and reptiles discovered in the area. Archaeologists found dinosaur fossils all over Wyoming, many of them were taken to the big natural history museums on the East Coast. Thanks to a local fundraising campaign in 1989, Wyoming dinosaurs were returned to Wyoming.

On Saturday, the WWCC Geology Program and its students will host the Geology Expo from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the College’s Atrium. The Expo is intended to promote knowledge and appreciation of southwest Wyoming’s fascinating rock structures and geological formations and history. Proceeds from the sale of rocks, minerals, fossils, and geological maps will support scholarships and field schools in the Geology Department.

“I’m so very excited for this year’s Geology Expo. We’ve got a number of local vendors participating for the first time, so this will be a great opportunity for the community to see some really different rocks and minerals from around the world. We’re kicking everything off with the creation of the Sweetwater Rockhounder’s new Facebook page, which will have lots of information on where to find rocks locally, and I’m encouraging anyone who has a rock they would like identified to bring it to the Expo with them and I’d be happy to take a look!” –Dr. Dana L. Pertermann

There will also be mineral collectors from the community selling minerals and rocks from around the world as well as a bake sale and drinks fundraiser hosted by the A.N.T.S. Club (Association of Non-Traditional Students) and the Circle K International service club, with profits going to relief efforts around the country.

The 4th Annual WWCC Geology Expo is free and the public is encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Associate Professor of Anthropology & Geology Dr. Dana L. Pertermann at (307) 382-1743 or email her at dpertermann@westernwyoming.edu.