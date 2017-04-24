WWCC’s Desert Dance Theater portrays Wyoming Culture

ROCK SPRINGS — WWCC’s pre-professional dance company, Desert Dance Theatre, will give its annual concert April 27-29 at Western’s theatre. Artistic Director and dance faculty Rebecca Mayer directs sixteen Western students in a series of dances inspired by the history, landscape, and people of Wyoming and beyond.

The concert’s theme, “Dance Locally, Dream Globally,” celebrates Wyoming culture in a variety of ways. Mayer has choreographed dances in several styles, including tap, jazz, ballet, modern, and comedy, inspired by her experiences in Sweetwater County as well as the history of the region. She and several of the men in the company have collaborated to create a multimedia dance utilizing images and artifacts from the Union Pacific’s development in Green River.

Another dance explores the underbelly of Rock Springs culture during the oil boom of the 1970s. Student choreographer Trinity Stafford will present a dance film, which was shot at Kilpecker Sand Dunes. Student choreographer and Rock Springs native Mersadees Rasmusson will perform her new work, “Paintbrush,” which takes its name from the Wyoming state flower. Guest choreographer Aaron Wood (Casper College and UW alumnus) has created a dance that honors his grandmother, set to music of her generation.

Other dances in the program take place in abstract yet universal locales: A park playground, a dance hall, a city street, and other corners of the human imagination. Student choreographers Hope Frey and Brooke Whitby present new works in the modern and contemporary dance genres. Guest choreographer Brianna Lucas Larson has contributed a swing-dance routine featuring social and vintage jazz dance. Digital media interludes including cast interviews and comedy videos give the audience insight into the dancers’ process.

Desert Dance Theatre’s Annual Spring Concert runs April 27, 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m with an additional public matinee on April 29 at 2:00 p.m. Children under five will not be permitted to the evening performances; however, they are welcome to the public matinee. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children, students and seniors. For questions and tickets please call the Performing Arts Office at (307) 382-1721, or visit wwcc.wy.edu/tix.