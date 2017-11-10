WWII Veteran Looks Back At Time Spent As Pilot In Army Air Corps

More than 70 years after World War II, 95-year-old Edwin J. “Sodi” Soderlund remembers his time flying P-47 Thunderbolts for the Army Air Corps over Europe.

Sodi enlisted in the military in his early 20s, serving in the military from 1944 until 1946. Throughout his time in the Army Air Corps, Sodi flew 78 missions—primarily targeting locomotives, tanks, trucks, convoys, and pill boxes.

A resident of Rock Springs since the age of five and a 1940 graduate of Rock Springs High School, Sodi was deployed as a replacement pilot in the P-47 Squadron 368th Fighter Group soon after D-Day.

Flying a single engine plane equipped with eight 50 caliber guns, Sodi and his squadron worked as air support for the ground forces.

“We supported Patton’s Army on a lot of occasions. We were his air support,” said Sodi.

The air forces worked to take out targets identified prior to the mission and would often take out “targets of opportunity” which were identified by the pilots themselves.

“We’d find targets until our ammunition got low enough that we were safe to get back home. So, a lot of times we emptied our guns if the targets were good,” said Sodi.

P-47 Thunderbirds were each manned by one soldier who served as the pilot, bombardier, gunner, and navigator. Entering combat in formation, Sodi arrived at battles with a group 12 or 16 planes.

Spending much of his time over enemy lines, ground crews would build temporary landing strips for the planes following missions.

“A lot of times we would have a strip where we could hear ground combat in the very close distance,” he said. “But then we would watch our enemy lines move. Every day at briefing we could see what we had taken the day before.”

Sodi remembers a period in which his squadron was unable to get off the ground—that time period is now known now as “the bulge.” Looking back at that time, he laughs at memories of moving the planes down the road when there were rumors that enemies were getting too close.

After 78 missions, including involvement in six or seven dog fights, Sodi remembers a couple close calls. On one occasion, Sodi fired on a target and looked up to see a chimney filling the entire windshield of his plane. With quick thinking, Sodi was narrowly able to avoid the strike.

During another mission, Sodi remembers his plane being struck in the wing and thinking the entire wing was going to come off the plane. Instead, the shot took off the lid to the gun bays, and he was able to fly the plane back to safety.

Reaching the rank of 1st Lieutenant, Soderlund was honored with a Victory Medal, Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Class Cross, and multiple other ribbons and honors.

Upon returning home, Soderlund briefly attended the University of Wyoming and moved back to Rock Springs. Soderlund held a variety of jobs and careers, but flying remained a big part of his life for at least 40 years after leaving the service. Sodi held a number of positions flying charter and private plains. He also helped to transport accident victims to hospitals, take temperatures and measurements for environmental assessments, and drop supplies for a variety of needs.

“It was a hobby really. I loved it. A lot of times I was sorry I got out of the service,” he said.

Soderlund said he doesn’t often think about his time serving in WWII, but it was nice to look back at the time he spent there.

For a day remembering and honoring the nation’s veterans, Soderlund will spend part of his Veterans Day surrounded by friends and fellow veterans at the American Legion.