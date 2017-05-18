WYDOT Expanding Wi-Fi Access At Rest Areas

Rest areas east of Rock Springs are expected to get free Wi-Fi access in the coming months, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Both westbound and eastbound Bitter Creek rest areas located 41 miles east of Rock Springs on I-80 are expected to get free Wi-Fi, according to Mark Gillett, WYDOT assistant chief engineer for operations in District 4. Gillett also said in a release that Independence Rock, southwest of Casper on WYO 220, will also get Wi-Fi access. Those projects are expected to be completed in the next 12 to 18 months.

“We are always watching for opportunities to partner with companies that may allow us to get Wi-Fi at a new location,” said Keri Bohlmann, WYDOT utilities and design software support supervisor. “WYDOT would like to get Wi-Fi at all of our rest areas.”

New partnerships with telecommunications companies has added to the number of rest areas, welcome centers, and information centers throughout the state at which Wi-Fi is available.

The newest locations with Wi-Fi are the rest areas located at Chugwater, Dwyer Junction and Orin Junction, all on Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper.

Additionally, Wi-Fi is available at the Southeast Welcome Center, on I-25; the Northeast Welcome Center and the Sheridan Information Center, both on Interstate 90. The connection in those locations is provided by the Wyoming Office of Tourism.

Partnerships with the telecommunications companies means Wi-Fi service at these locations is provided at no cost to the public.