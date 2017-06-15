WYDOT Highlights Future Projects During STIP Meeting

The Wyoming Department of Transportation highlighted several upcoming projects during the annual State Transportation Improvement Program meeting Thursday afternoon.

The State Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP, is a six-year approved program that illustrates WYDOT’s future projects and funding. The financial budget is constrained based on projected federal and state funding.

The actual funding level available will depend on congressional appropriations, as well as state appropriations.

WYDOT District 3, expects to receive about $87 million in funding this year. In comparison, District 3 received approximately $46 million last year and expects to receive about $52 million next year. District Engineer Keith Compton said the increase in funding this year is largely due to a project in Teton County in which a road is being widened from two lanes to five.

The STIP covered a wide-range of projects in the district including:

Chip seals

Overlays

Concrete repair

Sign upgrades

Lighting upgrades

Pavement markings/striping

Right of way fence

Bridge rehabilitation

For the district, pavement projects will take up about 45% of projected expenditures as shown below:

2017 District 3 Projected Expenditure Breakdown

In Sweetwater County, about 90% of expenditures between 2017 and 2023 will go toward pavement projects, as shown below:

Sweetwater Co. 2017-2023 Projected Expenditure Breakdown

Compton said the high percentage toward pavement projects can be attributed to interstate projects which generally cost more.

Below is a list projects highlighted in the 2017 State Transportation Improvement Program:

2017

UPRR Bridge County Rd 4-37 Bridge Replacement “Off System” funds

Green River South Haystack Buttes WYO 530 milepost 32.44 to 38.16 Level and overlay

I-80 Contract Patch Roadway patching Milepost 77.51 to 79.56

Rock Springs Streets (Signal replacements in 2018) Elk Street Mill and overlay, full depth reclamation ADA upgrades Dewar Drive Mill and overlay, full depth reclamation ADA upgrades

WYO 374 Service Road/Little America Interchange Remove PMP place concrete pavement

I-80 La Barge Interchange West eastbound lanes Mill and paving, alternative bid Mileposts 77.34 to 83



2018

Point of Rocks West I-80 milepost 120.32 to 130 Resurfacing



2019

I-80 La Barge Interchange West Westbound lanes Alternative bid Mill and paving Bridge work Mileposts 77.34 to 83



2020

Green River West Milepost 83 to 86 Concrete rehabilitation, slab replacement, re-sealing joints, grinding and texturing concrete



2021

Rock Springs East Milepost 107.65 to 120.30 Mill, level and overlay



2022

I-80 Rock Springs to Rawlins Bitter Creek Section Mileposts 138-143 Mill and overlay



2023

I-80 Rock Springs to Rawlins Table Rock Section Mileposts 148-174 Microsurfacing



Rock Springs North US 191 milepost 21.50 to 32.70 Mill and overlay



2024+

I-80 Point of Rocks East Mileposts 130-138 Microsurfacing

I-80 Granger Junction East Mileposts 65.44-77.33 Mill, overlay and bridge work

I-80 Green River East Milepost 92.14 to 99.37 Remove and replace HPWC

WYO 530 Green River South Sqaw Hollow milepost 26.20 to 33 Mill, level and overlay

WYO 530 Green River South Mileposts 38.70 to 44,85 Mill, level and overlay

Interchange Road Reconstruction

I-80 Interchange Corridor/Gookin Interchange Reconstruction Bridge work

