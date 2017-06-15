WYDOT Hosts State Transportation Improvement Program Meeting In RS Today

The Wyoming Department of Transportation, District 3 Staff, will host the 2017 State Transportation Improvement Program meeting in Rock Springs at the WYDOT Offices, at 3200 Elk Street on June 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

The STIP is a six-year approved program that illustrates WYDOT’s future projects and funding. The financial budget is constrained based on projected federal and state funding. The actual funding level available will depend on congressional appropriations, as well as state appropriations. This STIP presents the planned construction and preliminary engineering programs for the next fiscal year in your county.

Local projects will be discussed and there will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions concerning future work and issues, including work on I-80.

WYDOT utilizes a continuing and comprehensive process of asset management that encourages input from various sources, which assists in determining capital improvement projects. Capital improvement projects are revised and confirmed through input from engineering studies, WYDOT officials, the Transportation Commission and through public communication at STIP meetings.



The meeting in Rock Springs will focus on projects and issues in Sweetwater County with an overview of the projects that are planned district-wide. Input from local organizations, such as yours, on area development and projects, is beneficial to WYDOT when prioritizing state and federal highway projects.

Funding programs available through WYDOT for local government projects will also be discussed. The meeting will begin with a short presentation, followed by a question and answer session with WYDOT engineers.