Wyoming’s new Move Over law is almost here!

On July 1, motorists will be required to move over for emergency responders, and maintenance, construction and utility crew members. That means motorists will now need to move over for WYDOT workers.

Advertisement

The new law requires motorists to move over to the farthest lane on a road with two of more lanes in the same direction or to slow down 20 mph below the posted speed limit on two-lane roads.

Advertisement