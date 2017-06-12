WYDOT Provides Update on Elk Street and Dewar Drive Projects

Milling is underway as the Wyoming Department of Transportation continues with work on Elk Street and Dewar Drive. Crews are working as fast as they can to mill up pavements and minimize delays to accesses and local businesses. This week contract crews will begin milling operations on half of the roadway width on Elk Street and begin milling operations on Dewar Drive.

WYDOT and contract crews will maintain access to local businesses during construction. However, during milling operations this week, businesses will be directly impacted as the operations go by their address. These are temporary closures which will be limited and of short duration. Businesses will be contacted prior to paving operations.

The work on Elk Street will begin just south of the I-80 intersection and will continue to the Elk Street/Center Street intersection.

Work on Dewar Drive will begin just east of Gateway Blvd. and continue to the east side of the Belt Loop (in front of the Ford dealership).

WYDOT strongly recommends that any kind of trailer traffic avoid the area if possible and local drivers and commuters should find alternative routes through work areas and adjust their schedules accordingly. WYDOT requests that local traffic drive cautiously, be alert in these areas and plan accordingly.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.