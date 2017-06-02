WYDOT Reminds Public Of Dewar Drive And Elk Street Traffic Switch

The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to remind drivers that they will be switching traffic to a single lane in each direction this Monday and Tuesday on Elk Street. By the end of the week, traffic will also be switched and moving in one lane each direction on Dewar Drive as well. Many local residents have already taken note of the traffic control preparations that have been underway this week.

The work on Elk Street will begin just south of the I-80 intersection and will continue to the Elk Street/Center Street intersection

Work on Dewar Drive will begin just east of Gateway Blvd. and continue to the east side of the Belt Loop (in front of the Ford dealership).

WYDOT strongly recommends that any kind of trailer traffic avoid the area if possible.

“Lane widths will be reduced to 10 feet, which makes it difficult for large hitch trailers and tractor trailers to make turning movements,” WYDOT Public Relations Specialist Stephanie Harsha said.

Local drivers and commuters should find alternative routes through work areas and adjust their schedules accordingly. Business accesses will be maintained throughout the project with the exception of when crews are milling or paving directly through the area. These closures will be limited and of short duration. More information will be released and businesses will be contacted prior to paving operations.

WYDOT requests that local traffic drive cautiously, be alert in these areas and plan accordingly.

This project will utilize a full depth reclamation process in which crews will mill off about 4 inches of asphalt, and then treat the remaining asphalt and base with oil emulsion before placing about 4 inches of new pavement on top. Some isolated ADA improvements and bridge improvements will also be included in the job.

Crews hope to have paving completed by late August, early September.

The job was awarded to Kilgore Companies, doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc., out of Rock Springs for $4,478,805.66. The work will include grading, milling and full depth reclamation paving, as well as some bridge work repair and other miscellaneous work on about 2 miles of Elk Street and Dewar Drive. The completion date is set for October 31, 2017.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.