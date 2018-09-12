WYDOT To Perform Rehabilitation Work On I-80 Bridge By Elk Street

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be conducting work on Interstate 80 over Springs Drive and the railroad tracks just after the Elk Street on ramp. Starting next Wednesday crews will be setting up traffic and will start work on the project.

The bridge approach slab will be removed and replaced. The bridge currently has some road damage in the form of a large buckle or bump on the bridge.

“Everybody knows the bump on the bridge. Anyone who commutes to and from Dewar Drive has hit it. It’s been a goal of mine here to get that thing fixed,” WYDOT Resident Engineer Peter Stinchcomb said.

WYDOT and contract crews will be remove the approach slab and old fill dirt. The crew will then replace it with light weight fill material. WYDOT will then finish with pouring a new approach slab.

While the work takes place, traffic will be reduced to a single lane on the westbound side with reduced speeds. The traffic impacts should be minimal. Work will begin next Wednesday and could carry into November. The work is part of a district wide bridge rehabilitation that includes bridges all over Southwest Wyoming.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.