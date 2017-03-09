WYDOT Vehicle Damage Claims Information

After heavy winter snow storms, potholes in Sweetwater County have caused plenty of headaches and auto repairs for residents.

Many in Sweetwater County have reported blown tires and misaligned vehicles as a result of poor road conditions. The costs of those repairs are often a burden to travelers who have the misfortune of hitting a pothole when they zigged instead of zagged, but there is a way to make a claim against the state if those damages occur on a state operated road or highway.

In Rock Springs, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is responsible for the management of most of Dewar Drive and Elk Street, the Belt Loop, North Center Street, Pilot Butte Avenue, 9th Street, and Bridger Avenue. As a result, the state is also responsible for any claims related to vehicle damage sustained on those roads.

Filing a claim has no guarantee that it will be accepted, but it does come with the potential of being reimbursed for damage suffered on state roads.

To file a claim, a Claim Form must be submitted within two years of the event along with an Investigators Report (PR-902) and two estimates for vehicle repair. If accepted, the Risk Management Section of the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information will usually reimburse based on the lowest estimate.

In addition, any supplemental invoices such as towing, storage, rental vehicle, medical, etc. must be provided as itemized final receipts.

Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Relations Specialist for District 3, said twelve people have specifically asked her office for claim paperwork in Sweetwater County since the beginning of the year. That number does not include those who have inquired about the claims process but did not request paperwork.

Claim paperwork can be found online on the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information Risk Management website, in the pdf files below, and are available in the entry of the Rock Springs WYDOT Office.

Below you can find the Claim Form, Frequently Asked Questions, and additional claim information for the public.

Click here to get information on the claims process for streets operated by the City of Rock Springs.

Click here to get information on the claims process for streets operated by the City of Green River.

Claim Form

ClaimForm



Frequently Asked Questions

ClaimProceduresFAQ



Claims Information For the General Public

ClaimsInformationForGeneralPublic

