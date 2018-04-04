Wyo4New Morning News Roundup: April 4, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Commissioners Concerned About Projected Shortfall at Sheriff’s Office: The Sweetwater County Commissioners expressed concern yesterday over a projected budget shortfall within the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. More information here.
- Sheriff Lowell Rebuts Budget Overage Claim: At Tuesday’s Sweetwater County Commission meeting, the claim was made that the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is projected to be over budget for this fiscal year by $291,000. More information here.
- Prevent Child Abuse Wyoming is Turning Wyoming Blue on Wear Blue Day 2018: On Friday, April 6, 2018, Prevent Child Abuse Wyoming is participating in Wear Blue 2018, a day dedicated to celebrating child abuse prevention across Wyoming and the country. More information here.
- Commissioners Sign Sexual Assault Awareness Proclamation: A proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Sweetwater County was signed by the Board of County Commissioners yesterday. More information here.
- Rock Springs City Council Signs Sexual Assault Awareness Proclamation: The Rock Springs City Council signed a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month during their regularly scheduled meeting last night. More information here.
- Run with The Badges 5K/10K to Raise Sexual Assault Awareness: The YWCA of Sweetwater County is partnering with local law enforcement to host a Sexual Assault Awareness 5K/10K Run and Walk. More information here.
- BLM Hosts Public Meeting on The Continental Divide-Creston Natural Ga Development Project: The BLM will host a public meeting on the Continental Divide-Creston Natural Gas Development Project at the Rawlins Field Office from 4 to 6 p.m. on April 18. More information here.
- Upcoming Meeting to Discuss Brucellosis Management Action Plans: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold public meetings in mid-April to discuss brucellosis and Brucellosis Management Action Plans (BMAP) for elk and bison herd units near Cody. More information here.
- Ryan Greene Announces Bid For Mayor of Rock Springs: According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Ryan Greene has declared he is running for the Mayorship of Rock Springs. More information here.
Sports:
- Wyoming High School Soccer Standings: Wyopreps.com has released the Wyoming State High School Soccer standings as of April 1, 2018. More information here.
- Gibson Tied 16th After First Day of Cowgirl Classic: Senior Gabrielle Gibson led the Brown and Gold on Monday at the 12th Annual Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa, Ariz. More information here.
- Cowgirls Take Eighth at Southern Dunes: The University of Wyoming Cowgirl golf team closed out the 12th Annual Wyoming Cowgirl Classic on Tuesday, finishing in eighth place. More information here.
