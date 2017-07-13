Wyo4News Garage Sales Listing: July 14-16, 2017

Below is a list and map of local garage/yard sales submitted to Wyo4News.

When searching the map, simply click on the place marker to get additional information about that sale.

If you have a sale you would like to run on Wyo4News Garage Sale Listings, send us an email stating the day(s) of the garage sale, time(s) and the location. Also give us a brief summary of items that will be for sale.

Garage sale listings must be submitted at least 48 hours before the garage sale starts. Submissions received less than 48 hours before the sale will be input as time allows and are not guaranteed to run in the listings.

Email us your garage sale listing wyo4news@wyoming.com.

Sales List:

Rock Springs

1230 McKinley Ave, Rock Springs; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 15th. Items include: camping gear, lots of fishing gear, lots of hunting and shooting gear, hunting clothing, tools, household, clothes and more. Please, no early birds. Cash only.

105 Sherman Street, Rock Springs; 8 a.m-2 p.m. Friday July 14th and Saturday July 15th; Items include: dolls, furniture, lots and lots of stuff.

Granger

200 First Street, Granger; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 15th. This is a communtity yard sale and craft fair and features a variety of vendors.

Map:

