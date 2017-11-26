Wyo4News Insights: Caring Community

Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs on 96.5 FM, 106.7 FM, 99.7 FM, and 1360 AM each Sunday at 7 a.m.

This week, WyoRadio’s Tom Ellis speaks with people from various different groups, organizations, and agencies about holiday programs.

Below is contact information for some of those featured on this week’s Insights.

Salvation Army

• (307) 362-6549

Rock Springs Housing Authority … Coat Drive

• 233 “C” Street Rock Springs, WY … (307) 352-1471

Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sweetwater County … Giving Tree

• 1471 Dewar Drive Suite 147 Rock Springs WY 307-399-9262

Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley – Rock Springs Firefighters … Toys for Kids

• 600 College Drive, Rock Springs, WY … Rock Springs Library, 400 C Street … Walmart

Food Bank of Sweetwater County

• Rock Springs … 90 Center Street

• Green River … 550 Uinta Drive, Suite F

Views and opinions expressed on the program are not necessarily those of WyoRadio ownership, management, or those of our sponsors. Time will be made available for responsible dissenting opinion.

Coming up with questions for our guests isn’t always an easy task. If you have a question for today’s guest that we should have asked and didn’t, drop us an email at WyoRadioInsights@Wyoming.com. We will ask your question and broadcast the answer on an upcoming program. Please include your name which we will not use if requested.

We are always looking for interesting guests for our Wyo4News Insights programs. If you have suggestions for a guest or a topic of interest, just send us their name and contact information. Please include your name which we will not use if requested. Send us an email at WyoRadioInsights@Wyoming.com.