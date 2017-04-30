Wyo4News Insights: Rock Springs Parks and Recreation (April 30, 2017)

Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs on 96.5 FM, 106.7 FM, 99.7 FM, and 1360 AM each Sunday at 7 a.m.

This week WyoRadio’s Tom Ellis speaks with JJ Syvrud from Rock Springs Parks and Recreation.

Views and opinions expressed on the program are not necessarily those of WyoRadio ownership, management, or those of our sponsors. Time will be made available for responsible dissenting opinion.