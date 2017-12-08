Wyo4News Morning News Roudup: December 9, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Subject Arrested In Auto Burglaries, Police Ask Potential Victims To Come Forward: The Rock Springs Police Department is asking anyone who may be victims in an auto burglary and forgery case to contact the RSPD. More information here.
- GR Fire Dept. Response At Viaduct Grill Due To Chimney Concerns: The Green River Fire Department responded to the Viaduct Grill last night after a passerby noticed sparks and embers coming from the chimney. More information here.
- Drugs and Guns: A Prison Sentence in One Case and Another Pending: A Cheyenne man sentenced this month to a lengthy federal prison term probably wishes a team of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office detectives hadn’t been in Wyoming’s capital city for training early this summer. More information here.
- Rock Springs City Council Approves Wines and Book Bar: During their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the Rock Springs City Council approved a request from Rock Springs residents Lisa Ryberg and Clark Stith for the approval of a satellite liquor license for a wine and book bar. More information here.
- Green River High School Hosts Speech And Debate Tournament: Green River High School Speech and Debate is hosting a tournament today at GRHS. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Historical Museum to Display Marguerite Santa: The Rock Springs Historical Museum staff has put the Marguerite Santa on display for the Holidays in his traditional spot in front of the firehouse doors. More information here.
- Letters To Santa Drop Box In Downtown Rock Springs: Not only can children in the Rock Springs area send letters to Santa, they will receive a personalized response from the big man himself. More information here.
- Santa Saturday & Free Carriage Rides Today: Today provides another opportunity for people to visit Santa and get a free horse-drawn carriage ride in Downtown Rock Springs. More information here.
- Downtown Rock Springs Comes Alive With “Living Windows” Today: The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will present living window displays throughout downtown today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information here.
- Rock Springs Tigers Win First Game of Season: The Rock Springs Tigers were able to hold off Laramie Plainsmen for the win in game two of the season as the Tigers win the second game of the Kelly Walsh Invitational. More information here.
- Rock Springs Lady Tigers Win Game Two of Season: The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to hold off Laramie Lady Plainsmen for the win of game two of the season as the Tigers win the second game of the Kelly Walsh Invitational. More information here.
- Casper Invitational Game One Results: Round one results here.
- UW Trustees Plan Teleconference Meeting Wednesday: The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider a number of issues during a meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, via teleconference. More information here.
- Recruits Sought For Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Training Academy: Sweetwater County Fire District #1 is seeking recruits for their upcoming training academy. More information here.
National and International News:
Sweetwater County Help Wanted Ads
Wyo4News Obituaries
Morning Weather Report
Road Report
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roudup: December 9, 2017"