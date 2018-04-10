Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 10, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- GRPD Seeks Info on Runaway: The Green River Police Department is asking for information to locate a teenage runaway. McKayla Cuthbertson, 17, was reported as a runaway on April 8, 2018. According to the GRPD, Cuthbertson left her residence in Green River without permission and has not returned home. More information here.
- Suspect Identified Through Social Media in Wallet-and-Credit-Card Theft Arrested: A Facebook post and help from the public recently helped solve a theft case, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Monday morning. More information here.
- Sweetwater Family Resource Center Executive Director Kathy Garrison Retires: After 17 years of service, Kathy Garrison has retired from the Sweetwater Family Resource Center. As the Executive Director, Garrison implemented several programs within the SFRC that have supported thousands of people in Sweetwater County. These programs include: Family Visitation, Family Support, Family Independence, and Housing First. More information here.
- Rummage Sale To Benefit Holy Spirit Catholic School: A rummage sale fundraiser will help benefit Holy Spirit Catholic School. The school’s biannual rummage sale is set for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the SCM Parish Center, 633 Bridger Avenue in Rock Springs, at the following times. More information here.
- International Night At WWCC Tonight: Western Wyoming Community College will host this year’s International Night on April 10th, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in the Atrium. More information here.
- Mule Deer Doe’s Epic Migration, Reappearance Stun UW Researchers: University of Wyoming wildlife biologists recently tracked down a lost mule deer doe that made a world-record migration from the Red Desert over the Teton Range in 2016, only to abruptly disappear. More information here.
- Retired UW Researcher Contributes to State’s 100 Most Significant Sites, Buildings Website: When she was a research scientist in American studies at the University of Wyoming, Mary Humstone says she spent a lot of time at Sunrise Mine, leading field research at the iron ore mine and company town operated from 1898-1980. More information here.
