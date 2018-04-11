Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 11, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Rock Springs Chamber CEO to Retire: Dave Hanks, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO, has announced his intent to retire after serving in that capacity for the last 23 years. More information here.
- Spring Large Carnivore Workshops Teach Safety, Animal Ecology: It’s that time of year again when bears are waking up and people are preparing to enjoy the great outdoors. More information here.
- WWCC Hosts Saturday University: Western Wyoming Community College will host Saturday University on April 14, 2018. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. for free coffee and donuts with classes beginning at 8:30 a.m. in room 3650. More information here.
- Joint Powers Water Board Meeting Agenda Available (April 12, 2018): View agenda here.
- Registration Still Open For UW Alumni Association Scholarship Reception & Auction: The University of Wyoming Alumni Association 26th Annual Scholarship Reception and Auction, sponsored locally by Wyo4News, will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Friday, April 20th. More information here.
- BLM Takes Important Step on First Commercial Solar Project on Wyoming Public Lands: The Bureau of Land Management, Rock Springs Field Office released the environmental assessment for the Sweetwater Solar Energy Facility yesterday, opening a 15-day public comment period. More information here.
- UW Electrical Engineering Standout Earns Prestigious Scholarship: Unlike some college students, David Mohler, from Evanston, knows exactly what he will be doing when he graduates from the University of Wyoming. More information here.
- WyoLotto™ Transfers $1.4 Million to Wyoming: WyoLotto™ transferred just over $1.4 million to the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office last week. More information here.
Sports:
- Wyoming High School Soccer Standings: April 8, 2018: View standings here.
- Unland Crowned MW Men’s Field Athlete of The Week Once Again: Wyoming senior Damon Unland has been named the Mountain West Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week for the second time during the 2018 outdoor season, the league office announced Tuesday. More information here.
- Kelley to Leave Cowboy Basketball Program to Pursue Graduate Degree: University of Wyoming guard and Gillette, Wyoming native, Cody Kelley, who is scheduled to graduate this May with a degree in kinesiology and health promotion has decided to transfer to another university to pursue his graduate degree and basketball career. More information here.
- Pokes Finish Third at Cowboy Classic, Two Top-Five Finishes: Wyoming men’s golf claimed third place at the Cowboy Classic with a final-round score of 280 (-8) on the Cattail Course at Whirlwind Golf Club Tuesday afternoon. More information here.
