Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 12, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Local 911 Communicators Honored At Awards Ceremony: Dispatchers in Sweetwater County were recognized for their dedicated service to the community during a special awards ceremony last night. More information here.
- YWCA Celebrates Opening Of Green River Location For The Center For Families And Children: The YWCA of Sweetwater County is celebrating the opening of a Green River Office for The Center for Families and Children.More information here.
- Wyoming Highway Patrol Arrests Cheyenne Woman After High-Speed Chase: Wyoming Highway Patrol arrested a Cheyenne woman on several charges following an incident on April 9th and 10th on Interstates 25 and 80 in Laramie County. More information here.
- Rock Springs Raconteurs Toastmasters Reaches 1stAnniversary of Shaping Lives: Rock Springs Raconteurs Toastmasters will mark its first anniversary on April 26, 2018. In honor of the occasion, a celebration will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at White Mountain Library beginning at 6 p.m. More information here.
- BLM Pinedale Hosting Pinedale Anticline Annual Planning Meeting:The Bureau of Land Management will host the combined Pinedale Anticline Project Area wildlife, air, water and operator planning meetings on Thursday, April 26, at the BLM Pinedale Field Office, 1625 W. Pine St., Pinedale, WY, from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. More information here.
- Wyoming to Receive Support for Higher Educational Attainment Efforts: Efforts to increase post-secondary educational attainment of Wyoming citizens have received a significant boost, as the state has been chosen to participate in a task force that aims to lead the nation in developing policy and practice to close higher education attainment gaps. More information here.
- UW Scientists Find Excess Mitochondrial Iron, Huntington’s Disease Link: Scientists at the University of Wyoming have found that mice engineered to have Huntington’s disease (HD) have an over-accumulation of iron in their mitochondria. More information here.
Sports:
- Area Athletes Do Well At First High School Rodeo of Spring/Summer Season: View results here.
- Bohl Singles Out the Offense for Their Scrimmage Performance and Praises His Team for Their Attitude During 2018 Spring Drills: Words of praise for the positive attitude of his team, highlighted Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl’s comments after practice on Tuesday night. More information here.
- Drew Van Mannen Honored as a Member of NFF Hampshire Honor Society: University of Wyoming graduate Drew Van Maanen was honored on Wednesday by The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (NFF) as a member of the 2018 Hampshire Honor Society. More information here.
