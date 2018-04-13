Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 13, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Investigation into Dog Fighting Reports Yields no Results: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office investigation into reports of dog fighting in and around Rock Springs and Green River hasn’t generated any results, Sheriff Mike Lowell said Thursday. More information here.

Smoke Alarms to Be Installed For Free in Sweetwater County; Kick-Off Event Today: More than 200 smoke alarms will be installed in Sweetwater County homes as part of the American Red Cross of Wyoming’s Sound the Alarm campaign. More information here.

Free Oral Screenings Offered: Just because you can’t feel it, doesn’t mean it isn’t there. Just ask the more than 100,000 Americans who were diagnosed with cancers of the head and neck (including thyroid) last year. More information here.

Yellowstone National Park Changes Entrance Fee Costs: The National Park Service (NPS) announced today that Yellowstone National Park will modify its entrance fees beginning June 1, 2018, to provide additional funding for infrastructure and maintenance needs that enhance the visitor experience. More information here.

Learn Something New at White Mountain Library’s Night of Curious Ideas: If you are interested in learning a little bit about everything, stop by the Night of Curious Ideas at White Mountain Library. More information here.

Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces 2018 Downtown First Award Recipients: The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency recently announced the recipients of the 2018 Downtown First Awards. More information here.

Popular UW Lecture Series Scheduled in Rock Springs Saturday: The spring term of Saturday U — the half day of college lectures and discussion offered by the University of Wyoming — concludes Saturday, April 14, in Rock Springs. More information here.

Wyoming Education Cuts Unlikely to Produce Strikes: Public education supporters in Wyoming are keeping a close eye on the latest teachers’ action, this time a “walk-in” yesterday in Arizona where educators, along with parents and community members, marched into schools calling for a 20 percent raise and a boost in education spending. More information here.

LCCC’s Beau Clark Selected as UW Rodeo Coach: Beau Clark, whose current Laramie County Community College (LCCC) men’s team is on the brink of winning the Central Rocky Mountain Region (CRMR), has been selected as the head rodeo coach at the University of Wyoming. More information here.

Sports:

Rock Springs and Green River High School soccer teams will be in Casper today and Saturday. Today the Green River boys and girls soccer teams will take on Casper Natrona while Rock Springs boys and girls play at Casper Kelly Walsh. Tomorrow the teams will switch opponents.

UW Men’s Golf Concludes Regular Season at ASU Thunderbird Invitational: Wyoming men’s golf wraps up the regular season at the ASU Thunderbird Invitational running April 14-15. More information here.

Links to National and International News:

