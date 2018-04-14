Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 14, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

No Injuries In Morning Train Fire: Crews from the Rock Springs Fire Department are still on scene after responding to a locomotive which was on fire yesterday morning. More information here.

Marty Wrage Named GRHS Head Football Coach/PE Teacher: Marty Wrage has been named the new Head Football Coach and Physical Education Teacher at Green River High School. More information here.

Two Treated for Smoke Inhalation Following Train Fire: Two Union Pacific Railroad employees were treated for smoke inhalation following a locomotive fire this morning. More information here.

Additional Information on Fire at Classic Roads Motor Inn: On April 12, 2018, at 7:20 pm, the Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD) was dispatched via the 911 system to 1100 Elk St for a report of smoke coming out the exterior of the building in the vicinity of room 20. Three RSFD fire apparatus responded with 10 firefighters in all. More information here.

BLM Reminds People to Drive on Existing Roads: The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District reminds people planning to drive on public lands this spring that it is illegal to travel off existing roads in a motorized vehicle. More information here.

RSHS Heath Academy Students Fill a Need With ‘Bundles for Babies’:“Bundles for Babies” are arriving at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on a weekly basis thanks to three Rock Springs High School seniors. More information here.

Rock Springs Main Street/URA Seeks Artists For Downtown Mural Project: The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, in cooperation with a private property owner, is seeking artists to participate in the 2018 mural project. More information here.

Grand Teton National Park Changes Entrance Fee Cost: The National Park Service announced yesterday that Grand Teton National Park will modify its entrance fees beginning June 1, 2018, to provide additional funding for infrastructure and maintenance needs that enhance the visitor experience. More information here.

WHP Seizes 123 Pounds of Marijuana: The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th, on US 220 near Casper. More information here.

DCI Warns About CBD Oils Containing THC: Recent laboratory analysis by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation found the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in many CBD Oils which claim to contain very low or no THC. More information here.

In Friday high school soccer, The Rock Springs Lady Tigers won 4-1 at Casper Kelly Walsh. Meanwhile the Green River Lady Wolves suffered at 4-3 OT loss at Casper Natrona. Today Rock Springs will play at Casper Natrona while Green River will be at Casper Kelly Walsh.

In boys play from Friday, Green River won a home match over Casper Natrona 1-0 while Rock Springs suffered a 2-1 home loss to Casper Kelly Walsh. Today, Green River will host Kelly Walsh and Rock Springs will host Natrona. both matches start at 12 noon.

