Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 16, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- No Injuries In Morning Train Fire: Crews from the Rock Springs Fire Department are still on scene after responding to a locomotive which was on fire yesterday morning. More information here.
- Marty Wrage Named GRHS Head Football Coach/PE Teacher: Marty Wrage has been named the new Head Football Coach and Physical Education Teacher at Green River High School. More information here.
- Commerce Bank Names Tiffany Georgis Vice President, Branch Manager: In a press release sent to Wyo4News, Commerce Bank of Wyoming announced that Tiffany Georgis of Rock Springs has been promoted to Vice President, Branch Manager. More information here.
- Rock Springs City Council Agenda: April 17, 2018: View agenda here.
- Green River City Council Agenda: April 17, 2018: View agenda here.
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda: April 17, 2018: View agenda here.
- Young at Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 4/16-4/20: View calendar here.
- Wyoming Senate President Statement on Retirement Rumors: According to Wyoming Senate President Eli Bebout, “To borrow from Mark Twain, reports of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated.” More information here.
- Two Treated for Smoke Inhalation Following Train Fire: Two Union Pacific Railroad employees were treated for smoke inhalation following a locomotive fire this morning. More information here.
- Additional Information on Fire at Classic Roads Motor Inn: On April 12, 2018, at 7:20 pm, the Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD) was dispatched via the 911 system to 1100 Elk St for a report of smoke coming out the exterior of the building in the vicinity of room 20. Three RSFD fire apparatus responded with 10 firefighters in all. More information here.
- BLM Reminds People to Drive on Existing Roads: The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District reminds people planning to drive on public lands this spring that it is illegal to travel off existing roads in a motorized vehicle. More information here.
- RSHS Heath Academy Students Fill a Need With ‘Bundles for Babies’:“Bundles for Babies” are arriving at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on a weekly basis thanks to three Rock Springs High School seniors. More information here.
- Rock Springs Main Street/URA Seeks Artists For Downtown Mural Project: The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, in cooperation with a private property owner, is seeking artists to participate in the 2018 mural project. More information here.
- Grand Teton National Park Changes Entrance Fee Cost: The National Park Service announced yesterday that Grand Teton National Park will modify its entrance fees beginning June 1, 2018, to provide additional funding for infrastructure and maintenance needs that enhance the visitor experience. More information here.
- WHP Seizes 123 Pounds of Marijuana: The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th, on US 220 near Casper. More information here.
- DCI Warns About CBD Oils Containing THC: Recent laboratory analysis by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation found the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in many CBD Oils which claim to contain very low or no THC. More information here.
Sports:
- Tigers and Lady Tigers Dominate Home Meet: Both the Rock Springs girls and boys track teams dominated the scoring at Saturday’s 2018 Ted Schroder Track “Meet of Hope” which took place at Rock Springs High School. More information here.
- Rock Springs Goes 1-1 In Two-Game Home Stand With Win Over Casper Natrona (Picture Essay): View pictures here.
- Former Wyoming Football Captain and NFL Coach Dale Haupt Passes Away: Dale Haupt, who captained the 1953 University of Wyoming Football team and would go on to a long college and NFL coaching career, passed away on Tuesday, April 3 at the age of 88. More information here.
- Cowgirl Golf Ready For Today’s Start at MWC Championships: The Wyoming women’s golf team is once again ready to hit the links as the 2018 Mountain West Championship is set to begin this morning. More information here.
- Meet The New Cowboy Basketball Signees: Last Wednesday, University of Wyoming head basketball coach Allen Edwards announced the addition of three prep school players in Bradley Belt, Tariq Johnson and Brandon Porter along with junior college transfer Jake Hendricks to the Pokes 2018-19 roster. More information here.
