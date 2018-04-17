Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 17, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- From the National Weather Service, Riverton: A cold front will continue to sweep east across Sweetwater County this morning. A period of one to three hours of snowfall, possibly heavy at times, is expected along and behind the cold front this morning. Most of the snow should exit Sweetwater County by noon. A quick inch of snow could accumulate mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces. However roads, including Interstate 80, could briefly become slick during bursts of heavier snow. Visibility in the snow could quickly lower to under a half mile. West winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected, making it a blustery, chilly spring day. Also lightweight and high profile vehicles should be especially cautious if traveling across Sweetwater County today due to a slight risk of a blowover especially on north to south oriented roadways. FOR: Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, East Sweetwater County.
- Local Runaway Teen Located In Kansas: McKayla Cuthbertson, a 17-year-old Green River girl reported as a runaway, was located on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas. More information here.
- United Way Pledge-A-Thon This Week: United Way of Southwest Wyoming seeks to raise over $200,000 to meet their $1.3 million goal during their first ever Pledge-a-Thon, scheduled to take place throughout the week of April 16. United Way has set this goal to help offset their shortfall from their annual campaign. More information here.
- 2018 Property Assessments in the Mail: Within the next few days, Sweetwater County residents will receive their 2018 Notice of Value according to Dave Divis, Sweetwater County Assessor. Individuals who have signed up for the e-notice program should see their electronic assessments on Wednesday, April 18th. The Assessor’s Office asks residents take the time to look over the notices, as they will be the basis for the 2018 property taxes being mailed in September. More information here.
- Rock Springs Historical Museum Displaying Artifacts From American Legion: The Rock Springs Historical Museum will be showing a portion of the artifacts from the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 this week. The items, regularly on display at the Legion Hall, will be accessible to the general public for one week only during the Museums regular hours through Saturday the 21st. This display coincides with the Military Appreciation Days to be held April 20th and 21st at Western Wyoming Community College. More information here.
- JIO and PAPO Boards of Directors Meeting in May: The Jonah Interagency Office (JIO) and Pinedale Anticline Project Office (PAPO) Boards of Directors will meet in Pinedale at the BLM Pinedale Field Office, 1625 West Pine Street on May 3, 2018. Both meetings are open to the public. More information here.
Sports:
- The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves soccer teams will host Jackson today. The boys match is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. with the Lady Wolves to follow around 4:00 p.m. Both matches will take place at Wolves Stadium.
- New Swag Sale To Be Held Before Spring Football Game This Saturday: The 2018 Brown and Gold Spring Football Game will be held in War Memorial Stadium this Saturday, April 21st with several fan events and activities scheduled in connection with the Spring Game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. More information here.
