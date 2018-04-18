Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 18, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- It looks like Rock Springs will be losing their location of Herberger’s in the White Mountain Mall in the very near future. CNBC is reporting that Herberger’s parent company Bon-Ton will be closing all of their U.S. locations which includes not only Herbergers but also Younkers, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Bergner’s and Boston Store outlets. Around the first of the year Bon-Ton, which started business in 1854, had declared bankruptcy.
- Rock Springs City Council Tables One Ordinance, Approves Another: During their regularly scheduled meeting tonight, members of the Rock Springs City Council voted to table Ordinance 2018-04 on the third reading and approved ordinance 2018-05, also on its third reading. More information here.
- Drug Take Back in Green River April 28: On Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Green River Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 15th opportunity in 7 years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. More information here.
- Rock Springs Clean-Up Event May 19: The Annual City-Wide Clean Up in Rock Springs is set for Saturday, May 19, 2018. More information here.
- BLM Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Transmission Line Right-of-Way: As part of its commitment to facilitate development that will strengthen America’s energy infrastructure through improved transmission, the Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on a proposed transmission project near Rawlins. More information here.
- Chronic Wasting Disease is a Threat to Wyoming’s Deer: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is concerned about chronic wasting disease (CWD) and how it may affect the future of Wyoming’s deer. More information here.
- WHP Seizes An Estimated $285,000 in Marijuana: Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers arrested two Washington state residents after finding 114 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $285,000 in their vehicle on Saturday, April 14. More information here.
- 5,000 Sheep Herded Across I-80: County deputies and state troopers were on hand for traffic control when some 5,000 head of sheep were moved across Interstate 80 without incident on Monday and Tuesday. More information here.
- Phi Beta Kappa Names New Members to UW Chapter: The nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society, Phi Beta Kappa (PBK), has selected 42 new members for the University of Wyoming chapter. More information here.
Sports:
- The Green River High School soccer teams split their home matches with Jackson yesterday. The Wolves boys defeated Jackson 3-0 to raise their 4A West Conference mark to 3-1-1 (7-2-2 overall). The Lady Wolves were not as fortunate as they fell to Jackson 5-1 to drop to 1-3-1 (4-6 overall) in conference play. Both Wolves teams are back on the pitch Saturday when they host Rock Springs.
- Area Athletes Successful at Rock Springs High School Rodeo: View results here.
- Alumni Flag Football Game to Be Part of Cowboy Football Spring Game: The 2nd Annual Alumni Flag Football Game is planned for this Saturday as part of Cowboy Football’s Annual Brown and Gold Spring Game. More information here.
- Wyoming Basketball Announces Another Signee: The University of Wyoming added a sixth member to this year’s recruiting class when head coach Allen Edwards announced the signing of Trace Young a 6’9″, 210-pound prep school player from Mt. Zion Prep in Baltimore, Md. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 18, 2018"