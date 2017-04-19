Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 19, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
-
Rock Springs City Council Approves Resolution For Crack Seal Project Among Other Requests:
During their regular meeting, members of the Rock Springs City Council accepted and approved a request from R&D Sweeping and Asphalt Maintenance, LC, for the city crack seal project for 2017.
Other requests of note that were approved were a request from the Urban Renewal Agency-Rock Springs Main Street for the closure of Main Street from B Street to F Street for the Rods and Rails Car Show taking place on June 17, 2017. As well as a request from the Department of Engineering & Operations for acceptance of the Updated Functional Classification Map from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. More information here.
-
DJ Harrison Pleads Guilty To Murder And Kidnapping:
A Utah man pleaded guilty in Lincoln County District Court on Monday to the kidnapping and killing of a Utah Transit Authority worker in Wyoming last year.
Dereck James “DJ” Harrison, pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Kidnapping. With the guilty plea, prosecutors have agreed not to seek the death penalty in the case.
DJ Harrison and his father, Flint Harrison, were accused of killing UTA worker Kay Ricks after kidnapping him and stealing his truck to flee to Wyoming. The two men were wanted in Utah for tying up a woman and her four daughters in a basement. More information here.
- Yellowstone Invites Anglers To Annual Spring Meetings:
Yellowstone National Park staff will travel to nearby communities to talk with anglers and other interested individuals about the ongoing efforts to restore native fish species, the threat of aquatic invasive species, and the park’s fishing regulations. More information here.
-
Sweetwater County Commissioners Host Luncheon With Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney:
Members from the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners hosted a luncheon with Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney yesterday afternoon.
Each of the Commissioners were able to voice their questions and concerns with the Congresswoman who took time to address each question. Topics included were Wyoming’s Fish and Wildlife, Healthcare, Budgets, the Military, and Wyoming Lands. More information here.
-
5K Raises Over $1300 For “To Write Love On Her Arms”:
A local 5K run/walk in honor of those affected by addiction, suicide, self-harm, and depression earned over $1,300 for the cause on Saturday.
A total of 32 people participated in the 5K which was sponsored by “To Write Love On Her Arms,” a non-profit to provide help for people affected by depression, suicide, addiction, and self-harm. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 19, 2017"