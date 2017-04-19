Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 19, 2017

Rock Springs City Council Approves Resolution For Crack Seal Project Among Other Requests:

During their regular meeting, members of the Rock Springs City Council accepted and approved a request from R&D Sweeping and Asphalt Maintenance, LC, for the city crack seal project for 2017.

Other requests of note that were approved were a request from the Urban Renewal Agency-Rock Springs Main Street for the closure of Main Street from B Street to F Street for the Rods and Rails Car Show taking place on June 17, 2017. As well as a request from the Department of Engineering & Operations for acceptance of the Updated Functional Classification Map from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. More information here.