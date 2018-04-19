Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 19, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Herberger’s to Close: Herberger’s in Rock Springs is expected to close following the liquidation of its parent company. More information here.
- RSHS Theater Department Wraps Up “Legally Blonde” The Musical This Weekend:The Rock Springs High School Theater Department’s final performances of,Legally Blonde The Musical Written by Heather Hach with Music and Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin are this weekend. More information here.
- Game and Fish Seeking Volunteers for Annual Deer Mortality Surveys: Wildlife managers with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invite the public to participate in the 25th annual deer mortality surveys. More information here.
- “Blooming with the Late Boomers” Dinner and Dance at Young at Heart Friday: The Young at Heart Center in Rock Springs is hosting a dinner and dance on Friday. More information here.
- Sweetwater Against Trafficking to Host Movie Showings: Sweetwater Against Trafficking will be hosting two free screenings of, The Movement to End Sex Trafficking, a film by Siddhayatan Tirth. More information here.
- WLCI Local Project Development Teams Hold May Meetings: The Local Project Development Teams (LPDTs) for the Wyoming Landscape Conservation Initiative (WLCI) will meet at various locations in southwest Wyoming in May. More information here.
- Military Apprecations Day at WWCC Friday and Saturday: Western Wyoming Community College will host Military Appreciation Days to honor the military in our community on April 20th and 21st from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. More information here.
- Art Underground Gallery Ribbon Cutting and Artist Reception: The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will host a Ribbon Cutting and Artist Reception for the updated Art Underground Gallery, located in the pedestrian underpass downtown. More information here.
- Free Community Shred Day Coming Up May 2nd: Commerce Bank of Wyoming will be hosting their annual Community Shred Day on Wednesday, May 2nd from 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at their Rock Springs location, 575 Dewar Drive. More information here.
- Select Roads Open to Automobiles April 20: Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, April 20, 2018, select roads and services in Yellowstone National Park will open for the season. More information here.
Sports:
- This week’s WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Boys and Girls Soccer Polls are out. In the 4A Boys rankings, Rock Springs is number three behind Thunder Basin and Cheyenne Central. Green River is ranked number nine. In the 4A Girls Poll, Rock Springs is again number three behind Cheyenne Central and Thunder Basin. Green River did not receive any votes in this week’s poll.
- Rock Springs Native Named Pac-12 Women’s Track Athlete of The Week: Rock Springs native Mesa Weidle was named the Pac-12 Women’s Track Athlete of the Week yesterday by the Pac-12 Conference. More information here.
- Position Battles Continue as Cowboys Enter Final Week of Spring Practice: The Wyoming Cowboys enter the final week of 2018 Spring Practice with a number of position battles still in play as the Pokes approach Saturday’s Spring Game. More information here.
- Sargent Ties For 15th At Mountain West Championship: Sophomore Erin Sargent finished in a tie for 15th to lead the University of Wyoming women’s golf team at 2018 Mountain West Women’s Golf Championship on Wednesday. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
