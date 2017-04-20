Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 20, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Search Continues For Missing Wamsutter Man At Seminoe Reservoir: On Wednesday afternoon, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell passed along an update from Carbon County Undersheriff Archie Roybal concerning the ongoing search for 25-year-old Michael G. Proberts of Wamsutter, who is feared drowned in Seminoe Reservoir northeast of Rawlins. More information here.
- Poke Coaches Bohl, Edwards And Legerski To Appear In Rock Springs Next Tuesday: The local Cowboy Joe Club will be having a Wyoming Athletics Reception on Tuesday, April 25th at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs. The reception is open to the public with no admission charged.
The event will feature appearances from three of Wyoming’s head coaches. Scheduled to appear at the fund raiser are Cowboy head football coach Craig Bohl, head men’s basketball coach Allen Edwards and head women’s basketball coach, and Sweetwater County native, Joe Legerski. More information here.
- GRPD Hosts Drug Take Back April 29th: On Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Green River Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its 13th opportunity in 7 years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to Smith’s Food and Drug Store at 905 Bridger Drive. (The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. More information here.
- Sheriff’s Office Issues Advisory About Working Sheep Dogs: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office issued an updated advisory Wednesday concerning working sheep dogs.
Sheriff Mike Lowell said a male Great Pyrenees, a large breed favored by sheepherders, was recently picked up near Highway 370 (commonly known as the airport road) east of Rock Springs and brought to the City Animal Shelter in Rock Springs by a man who believed it had been abandoned.As is often the case, this particular dog was not abandoned or dumped, however; but was a working sheep dog. More information here.
