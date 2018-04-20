Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 20, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

BOCES Posts 2018 Summer Schedule: View schedule here.

Those Buying Guns, Ammunition, Fishing and Boating Equipment Contribute Significantly to Conservation in Wyoming: Each year the Wyoming Game and Fish Department benefits significantly from revenues generated by the federal Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration and Dingell-Johnson Sport Fish Restoration (PRDJ) acts. More information here.

Families Invited to Junior Ranger Day on April 28: Families and children of all ages are invited to join Grand Teton National Park rangers and naturalists Saturday, April 28 to participate in Junior Ranger Day. More information here.

Black Hills Wild Turkey Hunters May Want To Delay Trip: Sportsmen wanting to hunt the wild turkey Hunt Area 1 opener in the Black Hills may want to consider delaying their trip. More information here.

Sports:

Due to the anticipation of wet weather, the Green River Invitational Track has been canceled. Green River, Rock Springs and many other area teams were schedule to compete. Green River and Rock Springs track teams are still scheduled to compete Saturday at the Morgan, Utah Invitational.

Rock Springs and Green River boys and girls soccer is still scheduled for Saturday at Wolves Stadium. Girls will play at 10 a.m. with the boys match to follow around noon.

Green River Lady Wolves to Honor Veterans During Saturdays Game Against Rock Springs: The Green River Lady Wolves soccer teams will be honoring veterans before Saturday’s game against Rock Springs. More information here.

Cowboy Wrestling Named NWCA Top 30 All-Academic Team: After a successful season on the mat, the University of Wyoming wrestling team was named as one of 30 National Wrestling Coaches Association Division I All-Academic Teams in the nation. More information here.

Bohl Impressed With Offense During Spring Practice: When asked if he thought the offense or defense had the upper hand in last Saturday’s scrimmage, Bohl said, “We moved the ball better on offense, but you have to be mindful that our depth in the defensive line is somewhat suspect right now.” More information here.

