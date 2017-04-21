Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 21, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- SWCSD#2 Eliminates Four Activities At GRHS: Sweetwater county School District #2 has voted to cut four activities at Green River High School.During their April board meeting, the school board voted to eliminate indoor track and field, spring tennis, spring golf, and the wrestling cheer program. These programs were cut in order to save money and were recommended because other opportunities to participate in those activities are available during other times of the year. More information here.
- WGF Announce Delayed Opening For Soda Lake, Fall Creek, Halfmoon And Luke Lynch: (Pinedale, Wyoming) – Coming off one of the hardest winters western Wyoming has seen in recent history, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced it will delay opening the Soda Lake, Fall Creek, Halfmoon and, the recently acquired, Luke Lynch Wildlife Habitat Management Areas near Pinedale until May 10, 2017. The closure prohibits any human activity. More information here.
- Hospital Announces Providers Receive Five Star Awards For Quality Of Care: (Rock Springs, Wyoming) – According to Tiffany Marshall, Memorial Hospital Foundation Director, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County recently announced three providers have received the Five Star Excellence Award from PRC, a patient experience survey firm, for their overall quality of care. More information here.
- Sheriff’s Office Issues Warning About “Facebook Friend” Scam: The Sheriff’s Office issued an alert concerning a social media scam circulating in the county.Sheriff Mike Lowell said his office has received reports, particularly from Green River residents, concerning a resurgent “Facebook Friend” scam.Intended victims receive a “friend” request from someone they know on the Facebook network; the red flag is (or should be) that the individual is already one of his or her Facebook friends. More information here.
- Sweetwater County To Host Jr. High And High School Rodeo For 39th Year:Students from five different states will make their way to Sweetwater County this weekend in hopes of earning that prized buckle.This weekend marks the 39th year that Sweetwater County has hosted the Sweetwater Rodeo Club Jr. High and High School Rodeo. More information here.
What has happened to the 3 bikers that were arrested this past week? Have they been bailed out of jail. Please update. Thank you