Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 21, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

City Council to Consider Dining Deck Amendment: The Rock Springs City Council will hold a public hearing during their meeting on May 1 to discuss ordinance amendments that would allow businesses downtown to offer outdoor seating during the summer months. More information here.

Rock Springs Tour de Wish 5k on May 5: Wyoming Communities across the state will host a series of 5k events this summer to benefit Make-A-Wish® Wyoming. More information here.

UW Signing Days Scheduled at Local High School In May: Local athletes are not the only students who have the opportunity to be recognized for signing on to attend the colleges of their choice. More information here.

David Divis Announces Bid For Sweetwater County Assessor: According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, David Divis has declared he is running for Assessor of Sweetwater County. More information here.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=4]

Sports:

Today Rock Springs and Green River will meet on the soccer pitch in Green River. The Lady Wolves will host the Lady tigers at 10:00 a.m. with the Wolves and Tigers meeting around noon. Both matches will take place at Wolves Stadium.

Both the Green River and Rock Spring track and field teams will be competing in today in the Morgan, Utah Invitational track meet.

UW Track & Field Solid in All Event Areas on First day of California Trip: A well-rounded team effort was the story of the day for the University of Wyoming track & field team on Thursday, as the Pokes began a busy trip to California with a variety of impressive marks in all event areas. More information here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News