Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 23, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- City Council to Consider Dining Deck Amendment: The Rock Springs City Council will hold a public hearing during their meeting on May 1 to discuss ordinance amendments that would allow businesses downtown to offer outdoor seating during the summer months. More information here.
- Final Free Chamber Roundtable Lunch Coming Up May 2nd: The next Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Roundtable is coming up on Wednesday, May 2nd at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. More information here.
- WGFD Reports Jim Bridger Pond is Now Open: Jim Bridger Pond, located approximately 30 miles east of Rock Springs, has been ice-free for several weeks and the recreational facilities are now open. More information here.
- Rock Springs Tour de Wish 5k on May 5: Wyoming Communities across the state will host a series of 5k events this summer to benefit Make-A-Wish® Wyoming. More information here.
- UW Signing Days Scheduled at Local High School In May: Local athletes are not the only students who have the opportunity to be recognized for signing on to attend the colleges of their choice. More information here.
- David Divis Announces Bid For Sweetwater County Assessor: According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, David Divis has declared he is running for Assessor of Sweetwater County. More information here.
Sports:
- Tigers, Wolves, and Pronghorns Competed in Utah Track Meet Saturday: The Rock Springs Tigers, Green River Wolves and Farson-Eden boys and girls track teams traveled to the Morgan Invitational Track Meet yesterday in Morgan, Utah. More information here.
- Cowgirl Ja’La Henderson Breaks School Record Again: Ja’la Henderson’s latest school record mark didn’t last long. In a story that’s beginning to sound like a broken record, Henderson broke her own school record in the women’s outdoor triple jump to win the Gold Invitational division of the event at the Beach Invitational on Saturday. More information here.
- Coach Bohl’s Comments About Pokes Offense After Cowboy Spring Game: Click here for comments on the game Saturday.
- Scoring Highlights of Yesterday’s Cowboy Football Springs Game: The Wyoming Cowboys concluded 2018 Spring Practice with the Brown and Gold Spring Game Saturday. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 23, 2018"