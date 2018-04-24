Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 24, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater School District #1 Holding Reunificaton Drills: As Sweetwater County School District #1 continues to train in school safety efforts, all schools in the District will be participating in a reunification drill this school year. As part of the Standard Response Protocol , a reunification is a component of emergency school dismissal for a variety of reasons (i.e. gas leak, extended power outage, etc.) More information here.
- Dale Davis Announces Candidacy For County Clerk: Dale Davis has announced his candidacy for County Clerk in Sweetwater County. Davis currently serves as the County Clerk of Sweetwater County. He was elected into the office in 2006 and took office in 2007. He has worked in the County Clerk’s Office since 1991. More information here.
- UW To Host Symposium on Drone Technologies: Experts in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), or drones, will discuss recent developments in the industry, along with the future of drone technology, during a symposium at the University of Wyoming May 30-31. More information here.
- Yellowstone Invites Anglers To Annual Spring Meetings: Yellowstone National Park staff will travel to nearby communities to talk with anglers and other interested individuals about ongoing efforts to restore native fish species, the threat of aquatic invasive species, and the park’s fishing regulations. More information here.
Sports:
- Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Tigers travel to Evanston today in 4A West soccer play. The Lady Tigers (6-0) are currently tied for the lead in the 4A West with Casper Natrona with 18 conference points. The Evanston girls (0-7) have yet to score a conference point. Match time is 3:00 p.m.
- The Tiger boys (4-2) currently stand in third place in the 4A West race with 12 points. Evanston (0-5-0-2) is currently in last place with two points. The boys match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.

