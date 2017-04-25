Wyo4News Morning News Roundup” April 25, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- No Injuries In Early Morning Structure Fire: No injuries were reported in a Rock Springs structure fire reported early Monday morning.At approximately 3:04 a.m., the Rock Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 840 W. Center Street #14. Three fire apparatus responded with 10 personnel, and the fire was controlled within 20 minutes of their arrival.The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. More information here.
- Search For Wamsutter Man Believed Lost In Seminoe Reservoir Suspended: The search for 25-year-old Wamsutter man believed lost in a kayaking mishap on Seminoe Reservoir was suspended on Friday. Michael G. Proberts is believed drowned after he failed to return from a Kayaking trip on April 15th. His vehicle was located at a campground near Seminoe Reservoir, located northeast of Rawlins in Carbon County. His kayak, life vest, a ball cap, and the kayak paddle were found later along the east bank of the reservoir. More information here.
- Daggett County Sheriff Resigns: The Sheriff in Daggett County, Utah has resigned from his position. The resignation comes after 80 inmates were removed from the Daggett County Jail on February 17, 2017 as a result of the ongoing misconduct investigation. Following a meeting on the investigation’s findings, two correction officers at the Daggett County Jail were terminated and the Daggett County Jail commander resigned. More information here.
- Meet The Coaches At The Cowboy Joe Club Reception Today: Here’s your chance to meet some of the University of Wyoming coaches at the Cowboy Joe Club Wyoming Athletics Reception. The event is taking place Tuesday, April 25th at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs starting at 6:30 pm.Complimentary appetizers and beverages will be served from Santa Fe Trail and Western Wyoming Beverages.All Wyoming fans are welcome and the attire is “Cowboy Casual”. Admission is freeThe event is sponsored by Infinity Power & Controls. More information here.
- Sweetwater RC Racers Host Championships: The Sweetwater RC Racers will be hosting the 11th Annual Rock Mountain Carpet Championships, a regional remote control (RC) car event this Friday and Saturday. Competitors from Utah, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming are expected to compete.Eleven different classes of RC cars will be competing on the carpeted course set-up in the Small Hall at the Sweetwater Event Complex. More information here.
National News
(Via ABC News)
- Ex-teacher who allegedly kidnapped teen planned to run to Mexico, prosecutors say: The former Tennessee teacher who authorities say kidnapped his 15-year-old student then allegedly spent over a month on the run with her had planned to flee to Mexico, federal prosecutors said.
Tad Cummins, 50, a married father and grandfather, went missing with 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas on March 13, authorities said. An Amber Alert was issued for Elizabeth, while Cummins was wanted on allegations of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor. The duo was found on April 20; the teen was “healthy and unharmed,” authorities said, and Cummins was taken into custody. More information here.
- Government shutdown looms over budget: Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have until midnight on Friday to come to an agreement on a budget and prevent a government shutdown. Republicans will need at least a few Democrats on board with their plan in order to pass it. The president’s push to include funding for a border wall in a must-pass spending bill is the major sticking point. The president wants the American taxpayers to fund his border wall, at least at first. But for Democrats, funding the wall is a non-starter. More information here.
