Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 25, 2018

Local News:

Broadway Theater Announces Opening For Scholarship/Internship Program: The Broadway Theater is accepting applications for their fall 2018 internship/scholarship program for students interested in the performing arts, theater operations, marketing and similar programs. The scholarship is open to upcoming high school seniors or students enrolled at Western Wyoming Community College with a September 1, 2018 start date for the fall semester. More information here.

Run The Red Desert June 2nd: The Wyoming Outdoor Council, the National Outdoor Leadership School, and the Wyoming Wilderness Association invite runners to the 5th annual Run the Red Desert on June 2, 2018. This year’s event is a special celebration of the 50th anniversary of America’s National Trails Day. More information here.

Report: Rising Rental Rates Squeezing U.S. Households: High rents are threatening families’ financial security and putting home ownership out of reach for many, according to a new report. More information here.

Wyoming Business Council Accepting Applications For Broadband Advisory Council: The Wyoming Business Council is accepting applications through May 4 for people interested in serving on a newly-formed Broadband Advisory Council. More information here.

Road Improvements Could Cause Delays In Yellowstone: Improvements made to a 3.5-mile section of the East Entrance Road between Fishing Bridge and Indian Pond this year will benefit visitors and improve infrastructure in the park. Road construction efforts will widen narrow roads, improve entry and exit points into developed areas, provide for better scenic viewing opportunities along the road, and repair the historic Fishing Bridge. More information here.

Two-Week Closure Scheduled On Moose-Wilson Road: The northern section of Moose-Wilson Road will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, April 30 to accommodate road drainage improvements. The road segment between Murie Ranch Road and the Death Canyon Road will be closed to all users, including cyclists, through May 13. More information here.

Sports:

High School Soccer: The Rock Springs Tigers soccer teams posted victories yesterday in Evanston. The 4A West leading Lady Tigers ran their conference mark to 7-0 with a 4-0 win over the Lady Red Devils. The Tiger boys team defeated Evanston 3-1 to up their conference mark to 5-2. Both Rock Springs teams will travel to Jackson on Friday.

